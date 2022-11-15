NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tensions once again ran high in the Bernalillo County Commission chambers, as commissioners condemned their colleague Debbie O’Malley for resorting to name-calling at the last meeting. Charlene Pyskoty and two other commissioners approved a resolution, reaffirming the commission’s code of conduct requiring respectful communication.

It comes after last week when O’Malley called Pyskoty the “B” word, following a debate about the process for filling vacant legislative seats. Tuesday night, O’Malley apologized for her heated language but argued the issue is being blown out of proportion.

“I don’t think it’s excusable behavior so I do want to apologize to her for that,” said O’Malley. “I’ve been witness to lots of conversations where people have used foul langue…I don’t make a big deal about it because, if we did, my goodness.”

Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada has called on O’Malley to resign. She has refused.