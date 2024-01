BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Commission has signed off on its legislative priorities for the session. They want more funding for housing initiatives, fentanyl abuse prevention, and behavioral health efforts.

The county will also ask for money to get a new BCSO helicopter. They also want lawmakers to establish a statewide Medicaid third-party billing and training center for small providers. The 30-day session begins Tuesday at noon.