Bernalillo County Commission accepting live public comments via Zoom

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Commission is now accepting live public comments during meetings on Zoom. Public comments are limited to 90 seconds a person and disruptive conduct will result in removal from the Zoom meeting.

People who wish to sign up must do so by 3:00 p.m. the day of the meeting. Comments will be taken on a first-come-first-served basis.

The county says access details for the Zoom meeting will be provided on the final meeting agenda. At the meeting, participants will be able to watch on Zoom while they wait for public comment.

When they are called, participants will be able to unmute their microphone and turn on their camera. Their camera will be turned off after their time is finished.

Those who don’t wish to participate can view the meetings through bernco.gov/live, YouTube, and GOVTV. Additional information is available on bernco.gov.