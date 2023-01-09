NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s legislative session is a little more than a week away and local leaders are preparing what they want to ask for from law makers. The county is set to approve it’s capital outlay request this week.

Its wish list includes funds for the relocation of fire station 36 and affordable housing.

The county is asking for $1.5 million for the completion of fire station 36 which is near Osuna and Edith. That new station is in the lot just north of the current fire house. They are also asking for one million dollars to construct, equip, and furnish fire station 37.

In collaboration with the city of Albuquerque, the county is going to the ask the state for 50 million dollars to build affordable housing.

They are requesting that that funding be spilt evenly between the city and the county.

The county is set to approve this list on Tuesday at 5 pm in the Ken Sanchez Chambers. The legislative session will begin on January 17th.