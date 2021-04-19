Bernalillo County sheriff to run for Albuquerque mayor

Politics - Government

by: Associated Press,

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales is making a pitch to be Albuquerque’s next mayor. Gonzales declared his candidacy in an official online campaign video Monday. The sheriff, who was born in Albuquerque, says Mayor Tim Keller has failed to improve the city. Gonzales says the violent crime rate has soared above the national average.

He says he will release proposals in the coming weeks to address issues such as homelessness and help for small businesses. Gonzales, a Democrat like Keller, was re-elected to a four-year term as sheriff in 2018. Keller announced last month that he would run for mayor again. Two other candidates, Nicholas Bevins and Patrick Ben Sais are also running. The city clerk’s office says all four intend to use public financing in their campaigns.

The mayoral election will take place in November.

