Bernalillo County says refugees are still welcome

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County says it will still welcome refugees. This comes as President Trump says the federal government should only place refugees where they are wanted.

In Tuesday night’s county commission meeting, commissioners unanimously approved a resolution that will continue helping refugees resettle. The county will confirm the resolution to the U.S. Department of State, Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration.

Enacted on September 26, 2019, the Executive Order 13888 on Enhancing State and Local Involvement in Refugee Resettlement states that refugees may be settled only in U.S. jurisdictions where local and state governments provide consent. In a news release, the county states that Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has already submitted her letter of consent to the U.S. Department of State, Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration.

“Bernalillo County is currently the home of many resettled refugees, some of whom have been joined by additional family members also looking for a safe place to land,” said Bernalillo County Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada in a statement. “Resettlement is a last resort for refugees who cannot return to their home countries and we need to help them in whatever way we can.”

According to federal numbers, in 2019 a total of 101 refugees were resettled in New Mexico, specifically in Albuquerque. Two-thirds are from the Democratic Republic of Congo.