BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Clerk Linda Stover wants to encourage residents to verify and update their voter registration ahead of the November 7 local election. Voter registration information can be found online and can be updated either in person or online.

To update your registration, visit this link. To find your voter record, you will be asked to input your name, date of birth, and county. If your information is incorrect, visit berncoclerk.gov, click the “voter registration” tab, then click “update voter registration.”

To update your information online, click this link. To update your information in person, visit the Bernalillo County Clerk’s Office at 415 Silver Avenue anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“It is crucial to confirm the accuracy of your voter registration, especially if any recent changes have occurred, such as a name change or a move within the county,” says Clerk Linda Stover. “We want to ensure that every eligible voter has the opportunity to participate in the upcoming Regular Local Election.”