ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – National Voter Registration Day was a success in Bernalillo County. The county reports a total of 92 in-person voter registrations during Tuesday’s event at four locations.

There were 29 voter registrations at Four Hills, 15 at 98th and Central, 25 at Holly Plaza, and 23 at Andalucia. Bernalillo County also received a total of 3,218 online registrations and 14 absentee ballot applications from all four sites.

