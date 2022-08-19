ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is again pushing to build out the sports complex at Mesa del Sol. More funding for the project will be on the November ballot as part of the county’s $40M bond package. Right now there are six fields out there, the plan is for about twenty more.

The bond will also add much-needed facilities like bathrooms, locker rooms, concessions, parking, and landscaping. It’s all part of the $38M project to build a regional sports complex to attract big tournaments and tourists. The bond also includes $11M for parks. The county is almost halfway there with the funding.

“We rely on what our departments tell us their priorities and since we seek money from Santa Fe every year we have a pretty fresh and current understanding of what project needs how much money,” said Clay Campbell, County Manager’s Chief of Staff.

Tom Tenorio Park would also see a couple of million dollars towards its makeover. Other parks throughout the county would also receive some form of renovations including new fields, upgraded playgrounds, and better lighting. The biggest item on the parks bond list is $4M toward a new pool at the Raymond G. Sanchez Community Center near 4th and Alameda.