Bernalillo County redistricting meeting happening next week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Commission is continuing to evaluate political boundaries. Redistricting consultants will virtually present newly revised concepts to the commission on Tuesday, November 9.

This is in response to population changes in the 2020 census which show Bernalillo County grew by nearly 14,000 people. The meeting begins at 5 p.m. For more information or to watch the meeting, visit bernco.gov/boards-commissions/speak-at-a-meeting.