Bernalillo County prepares to open new headquarters

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County’s new headquarters is set to open to the public in August. The 8-story Alvarado Square building will be home to more than 800 employees and the new County Commission Chambers.

They have set an opening date for Aug. 16. Tuesday evening, county commissioners approved selling off some of the properties they no longer need. This, in an effort to offset the cost of the more than $68 million project.

That includes the County Assessor’s Office Building on 3rd and Tijeras for $1.3 million. They also approved the sale of their portion of the Albuquerque Government Center, back to the city for $5.5 million. The State Board of Finance must approve both sales.