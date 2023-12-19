ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County wants to join the legal fight over the air quality control board. The board filed for a temporary restraining order against the city of Albuquerque after city councilors voted to overhaul the board and block it from making any decisions for the time being.
Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller initially vetoed the vote but councilors voted to override it. The county has now filed a motion to join the case as a “necessary party.”
County Commission Chair Barbara Baca said this in a statement:
“The county is a necessary party because it must seek a determination of its own rights and obligations regarding enforcement of the Air Quality Control Act, which constitutes a joint board comprised of both the city and the county.”
"The absence of a joint board could jeopardize air quality and our relationship with state and federal agencies, including the Environmental Protection Agency. We are also concerned that the city and county air quality control ordinances, as they now stand, are in conflict. The county trusts its involvement will not only assist in the legal issues presented, but also in the policy and legislative obligations of our local governments to ensure clean air for our communities."