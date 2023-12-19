ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County wants to join the legal fight over the air quality control board. The board filed for a temporary restraining order against the city of Albuquerque after city councilors voted to overhaul the board and block it from making any decisions for the time being.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller initially vetoed the vote but councilors voted to override it. The county has now filed a motion to join the case as a “necessary party.”

County Commission Chair Barbara Baca said this in a statement: