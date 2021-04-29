Bernalillo County, Illegal Dumping Partnership clean up southwest Albuquerque corner

Volunteers clean up the area of Rio Bravo and Coors on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. (courtesy Bernalillo County)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County and member of the Illegal Dumping Partnership met on Tuesday in order to address the ongoing dumping on the corner of Rio Bravo and Coors Blvd. According to the county, the area has also become a homeless campsite.

It took over four hours and more than 20 volunteers to clean the site. A multi-agency task force, the Illegal Dumping Partnership was created to fight against illegal dumping throughout Bernalillo County.

According to Bernalillo County, partners of the partnership clean up over 1,250 tons of trash from public spaces annually. Items often collected include construction and demolition waste, abandoned vehicles, auto parts, scrap tires, appliances, furniture, yard waste, and household trash.