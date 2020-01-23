Live Now
Bernalillo County GOP leader steps down

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A top-ranking Bernalillo County Republican is stepping down from his post after his inflammatory description of President Trump’s reelection team.

In emails obtained by KRQE News 13, Executive Director Geoff Snider refers to local staff trying to elect the president as “Nazis.” He also accuses them of drinking his beer and harassing the county GOP for being disloyal to the president.

He resigned following pressure from the state GOP chairman, who called his remarks disgusting. Snider did not return KRQE News 13’s calls for comment.

