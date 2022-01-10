Bernalillo County employees will answer questions at Alvarado Square

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is still dealing with a ransomware attack from Wednesday, but they will have some employees available at Alvarado Square Monday, Jan. 10 to answer questions as property taxes are due. The Treasurer’s Office can’t take payments in person due to the attack however, the county’s communications director wants to ensure people that county employees will be able to take any questions you may have.
The Treasurer’s Office is accepting tax payments through its online portal, county drop boxes, and at any branch of the Rio Grande Credit Union. It’s unclear when the Bernalillo County systems will be completely online.