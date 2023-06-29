ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman said he wants to stay on the job longer than he first suggested. Bregman made the announcement during Thursday morning news conference assessing his first six months in office. “I’ve never been a quitter, and if I’m putting these things in place, that are starting to make a difference, I want to keep making that difference. And so yes, I will be running,” said Bregman.

A long-time Albuquerque attorney and former prosecutor, Bregman took over the role in January after Raúl Torrez became the state’s attorney general. When Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham appointed Bregman to the position, both her office and Bregman himself said he planned to only serve out the remaining two years of Torrez’s term.

However, he has since changed his mind. “When I got into this office, I was sincere in the sense that I didn’t think I would. But we have put things in place as I’ve just gone through that I believe are starting to make a difference,” said Bregman.

News 13 reached out to the governor’s office for reaction to Bregman’s announcement. News 13 did not hear back. However, Bregman said he did let the governor know about his decision.