Bernalillo County contributes to purchase of Poole Property for open space

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is pitching in to help the City of Albuquerque preserve a westside property as open space. Earlier this month, the city council signed off on a plant to buy what’s known as the Poole Property along the river near Coors and Namaste.

The 23-acre plot was at the center of a fight between neighbors and a developer over whether to build homes there. Tuesday night, Bernalillo County commissioners agreed to put up $100,000 toward the purchase.

Commissioner Debbie O’Malley called the property critical to the river ecosystem. That’s in addition to the city’s $2 million and more than $4 million from the state.