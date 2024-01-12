BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico has rules preventing government agencies from donating cash or goods to private citizens. Now, county commissioners in Bernalillo County are asking lawmakers to change those rules.

The board of commissioners is asking for an amendment to the state’s constitution that would create an exception to the anti-donation clause. The idea is to let the county “use public funds to provide essential household services,” the county says. Those services could include water or internet for rural New Mexicans.

“This is particularly important in our rural and indigenous communities. Constitutional Amendment 2 would result in great improvements to public health and quality of life by giving these areas more access to basic services,” Commission Vice Chair Eric Olivas said in a press release. “Right now, we have funds that are appropriated for critical infrastructure projects that cannot be accessed until the Legislature puts it in writing.”

The state’s anti-donation clause has previously limited payouts to New Mexicans, such as giving money to New Mexicans impacted by the Gold King Mine spill. Officials can generally avoid the anti-donation clause by funding projects with broad public impact. To change the anti-donation clause, the idea would also have to be approved by voters in New Mexico.