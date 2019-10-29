Bernalillo County commissioners discuss funding for Sunport interchange

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Bernalillo County commissioners will be discussing the extension of Sunport Boulevard on Tuesday night.

The commission is looking to approve $1.5 million from the state to help fund the plan which would extend Sunport Boulevard to Broadway. It’s a project they’ve been working on for years which requires the county to match nearly $300,000 from county funds.

Commissioners will also discuss expanding the mobile crisis team and a motion for commissioners to recite the Pledge of Allegiance in both English and Spanish at all administrative meetings.

The meeting will begin at 5 p.m.