Bernalillo County Commissioners consider 3 redistricting maps

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Commissioners are considering three maps as the redistricting process continues. Commissioners are tasked with redrawing the five voting districts in the county based on the 2020 census.

Their goal is to ensure the same number of people are in each of the county’s five districts. The most drastic option would be concept C which changes several district boundaries. There will be a presentation of the maps on November 9.

