Bernalillo County Commissioners approve new MDC chief

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Commissioners have agreed with County Manager Julie Morgas Baca’s selection of Greg Richardson as the new chief of the Metropolitan Detention Center.

The current chief, Ralph Fernandez will retire on May 9, 2020, and MDC Deputy Greg Richardson will assume his duties effective on May 10, 2020. Deputy Chief Richardson started his career with the New Mexico State Police in 1987. After retiring from NMSP in 2007, he served in many roles in the private sector in the training and recruiting section of multiple private security and investigative firms.

“I feel Chief Richardson is the best person for the job. He is the type of strong leader needed by MDC and will continue the good work being done there,” said Bernalillo County Manager Julie Morgas Baca in a press release. “My thanks to the county commissioners for their concurrence vote and I also want to thank Chief Ralph Fernandez for his excellent years of service to the county and MDC.”

Richardson became a deputy chief at MDC in an administrative capacity in 2017 and would oversee the use of force, early warning systems, as well as training and recruiting. The concurrence process was initiated in 2016 and states that a concurrence of a majority of county commissioners is required before the county manager can continue with the hiring of certain positions which includes MDC chief.

The concurrence vote passed 5 to 0.

