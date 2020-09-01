Bernalillo County Commissioners approve additional grants for small businesses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is offering additional emergency financial support through the CARES Act federal stimulus package for small businesses that qualify as county commissioners have approved the use of an additional $1 million of CARES money at a special meeting on Tuesday. The grants will be up to $10,000 for qualifying small businesses that are located inside the city limits of Albuquerque and in the unincorporated areas of Bernalillo County.

In order for businesses to to qualify, they must have a physical establishment located within Bernalillo County and have one to 50 full-time employees or equivalent part-time employees. The businesses and organizations must not have received more than $3 million in taxable receipts yearly.

Businesses that did not receive funds from the Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL), Federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), or small business assistance funds from the State of New Mexico or the City of Albuquerque will receive priority. Reimbursement is not required for grant recipients.

The application process opens at 8 a.m. on September 2 and will remain open until all funds are depleted. Documentation required for the grant application can be found at bernco.gov.

