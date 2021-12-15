Bernalillo County Commissioner hosts webinar on UNM North Golf Course

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A virtual community meeting will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 15 to discuss proposed fencing and additional improvements to the University of New Mexico North Golf Course. The meeting will be hosted by Bernalillo County Commissioner Adriann Barboa, the county’s Parks, Recreation and Open Space Department, and UNM.

The changes are to crack down on after-hour visitors. At night, community members have veered off of the walking trail surrounding the course and have let their dogs off-leash.

The meeting will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 15 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The following link can be used to join the Zoom webinar: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89451940845