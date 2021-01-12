Bernalillo County Commission to vote on vacant jail demolition contract

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is set to award the contract to demolish the old downtown jail. If approved at Tuesday night’s meeting, the $2.3 million contracts would go to Guzman Construction Solutions which posted the lowest bid.

The old Bernalillo County Regional Correctional Center has largely sat vacant since it closed 16 years ago, though it’s been used as a backdrop for TV and movie scenes. The county has said it would cost $36 million to renovate the building and likely more if it were turned into anything other than a jail.

