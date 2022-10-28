NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Bernalillo County commissioners are seeking applicants for the open state senate seat. Jacob Candelaria resigned last week from the district which reaches from the west side down to Central Ave.

Applicants should submit a letter of interest and their resume to the Bernalillo County Manager’s office and should include Attention: Julie Morgas Baca, County Manager, 415 Silver Ave, SW, 8th Floor, Albuquerque, NM, 87102 or email it to manager@bernco.gov. Applicants must live within the boundaries of Senate District 26 and be at least 25 years old. Submissions for applicants will be accepted through Thursday, November 10 at noon.