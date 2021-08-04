Bernalillo County Commission accepting applications to replace Sheryl Williams Stapleton

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Commission is looking for candidates to fill the seat left vacant by former state Rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton. District 19 covers parts of Albuquerque’s International District and the southeast heights.

The county commission will be accepting applications until Friday, Aug. 13 at 1 p.m. They will appoint a representative to finish out the term during a public meeting on August 24.

People interested should submit a cover letter and résumé to the Bernalillo County Manager’s Office, Attention: Julie Morgas Baca, County Manager, 415 Silver Ave, SW, 8th Floor, Albuquerque, NM, 87102 or via email to manager@bernco.gov. Applicants must be at least 21 years old and live within the boundaries of District 19

Williams Stapleton resigned from her legislative post last week amid allegations of corruption. She has represented District 19 in southeast Albuquqerue since 1995 and was elected by her fellow House Democrats to the prestigious Floor Leader position. This made her the second-highest-ranking legislator in the House for the past few years.

The Attorney General raided her home and business last week. The AG has accused her of racketeering, money laundering and getting kickbacks. They believe she was funneling Albuquerque Public School and state funds in the millions to her own bank account and non-profits.