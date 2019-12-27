Bernalillo County Board of County Commissioners to appoint replacement for District 27 seat

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE)- On Friday, the Bernalillo County Board of County Commissioners is now accepting applications for those interested in filling the vacant District 27 seat of the New Mexico House of Representatives.

A replacement will be appointed following the passing of Rep. William Pratt. Those interested in the position are asked to submit a cover letter and resume to the Bernalillo County Manager’s Office, Attention: Jule Morgas Baca, County Manager, Suite 10111, 1 Civic Plaza, NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102 or via email to manager@bernco.gov by 12 p.m. on Monday, December 30.

Applicants must be at least 21-years-old and live within the boundaries of House District 27 which is located in the northeast heights of Albuquerque. An administrative meeting to appoint Rep. Pratt’s replacement will be held on Tuesday, December 31 at noon in Conference Room B which is located on the 10th floor of the Albuquerque/Bernalillo County Government Center at 400 Marquette, NW>