Bernalillo County begins redistricting process

Politics - Government

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County has begun remapping political boundaries using figures from the 2020 census. Officials say since the last census was taken in 2010, the county’s population grew by 2.1%.

Story continues below:

District 4, which runs from Sandia Heights and North Albuquerque Acres to Paradise Hills grew the most by 9%. That means District 4’s boundaries will need to be adjusted. Redistricting will be discussed at Tuesday’s county commissioner’s meeting.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES