Bernalillo County begins redistricting process

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County has begun remapping political boundaries using figures from the 2020 census. Officials say since the last census was taken in 2010, the county’s population grew by 2.1%.

District 4, which runs from Sandia Heights and North Albuquerque Acres to Paradise Hills grew the most by 9%. That means District 4’s boundaries will need to be adjusted. Redistricting will be discussed at Tuesday’s county commissioner’s meeting.