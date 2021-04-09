Bernalillo County begins demolition of old jail

Photo of the inside of the old Regional Correctional Center located at Fifth and Roma in Albuquerque. (courtesy Bernalillo County)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County reports that crews have started to demolish the old Regional Correctional Center located at Fifth Street and Roma. At this time crews are working inside in order to remove old fixtures that can be recycled or removed due to safety reasons before the building is demolished.

Photo of the outside of the old Regional Correctional Center located at Fifth and Roma in Albuquerque. (courtesy Bernalillo County)

In a press release, county officials say the facility will be removed using a controlled, non-explosive process. This comes after the removal of the building was awarded to the contractor Guzman Construction Solutions LLC in January.

Following evaluations from the Bernalillo County Fleet and Facilities Department it was determined that the repurposing of the facility was not possible due to costs of renovation, system updates, and the building’s age and condition.

“It’s been a long time coming for the county to move on from the old Regional Correctional Center,” said Bernalillo County Manager Julie Morgas Baca in a statement. “Without a clear productive use for the facility and the county’s need for another use for the land with the new Bernalillo County at Alvarado Square Building about to open, this is just the right thing to do.”

After the removal of the building Bernalillo County states the lot will be leveled and about 150 parking spaces will be created and used for county fleet vehicles until another use for the land is a viable option. The demolition of the building and creation of the parking area is estimated to take about 10 months and will cost roughly $2.4 million.