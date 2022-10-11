ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County commissioners approved funding to improve water infrastructure. An additional $1 million from the American Rescue Plan funding will go to the Albuqeurque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority. This will go toward designing, building, and rehabilitating water and sewer systems in underserved communities.
Bernalillo County approves water infrastructure improvements
by: Anna Padilla
