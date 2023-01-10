ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another Albuquerque teacher, Flor Yanira Gurrola Valenzuela has been appointed to fill a newly vacated westside Albuquerque seat in the New Mexico House of Representatives. The appointment marks the second time Bernalillo County Commissioners have filled the seat of a longtime Albuquerque lawmaker who’s now serving in the state Senate.

Gurrola Valenzuela is currently a professional development coordinator professional development coordinator, but previously worked as a bilingual math teacher at Washington Middle School. She’s also a former member of the board of directors for Dual Language Education New Mexico.

“As a state representative, my priorities are to ensure equal access to a strong, inclusive education for all children,” Gurrola Valenzuela said during a special county meeting before her appointment Monday night. “Create more places and activities to keep young people occupied and safe, and bring better transportation and jobs that carry advancement and training to the west side.”

Gurrola Valenzuela was among six candidates who applied for the position. The district covers areas of Albuquerque west of the Rio Grande, between Central and Montaño.

In an uncommon scenario, Gurrola Valenzuela will fill the near entirety of what was supposed to be Moe Maestas’ ninth term as a state representative in District 16. The term lasts from January 2023 through December 31, 2024.

Maestas won reelection to the House District 16 seat after running unopposed in the November 2022. Shortly after the election, Bernalillo County Commissioners voted to appoint Maestas to the vacated seat of now-former state Senator Jacob Candelaria. Candelaria, who resigned in October 2022, left the position in the middle of his four-year term expiring at the end of 2024.

Gurrola Valenzuela marks the third lawmaker to hold the District 16 seat in less than three months. After Maestas vacated the District 16 position in November 2022, Bernalillo County Commissioners appointed Marsella Duarte on December 14, 2022 to fill the end of Maestas’ eighth term as House Rep. However, that term ended just 17 days later, on December 31, 2022.

A kindergarten teacher in Albuquerque, Duarte also applied to continue her position under the new 2023-24 House lawmaking term. However, three Bernalillo County Commissioners chose to appoint Gurrola Valenzuela instead.

Commissioners Steven Michael Quezada and Walt Benson voted against Gurrola Valenzuela’s appointment. Quezada supported Duarte’s attempt to continue in the position.

“I don’t really believe that our precedent today should be replacing a sitting representative (Duarte,) that’s already sitting in that chair, and has done the work up in Santa Fe for the last 15 days that we asked her to do,” Quezada said at Monday’s special meeting. “If we don’t do what we initially did in December, I think it sets a precedence that may come back to haunt this commission.”

Since Duarte’s appointment in late 2022, the Bernalillo County Commission has sworn in two new commissioners. Debbie O’Malley left the commission after serving two terms. She has been replaced by Commissioner Barbara Baca. Charlene Pyskoty was replaced on the commission by Eric Olivas. Last year, Pyskoty cast a vote for Duarte’s appointment, while O’Malley cast a vote against Duarte’s appointment.