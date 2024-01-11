BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Artificial intelligence (AI) is popping up everywhere, including on government websites. Bernalillo County has just announced an AI-powered chatbot to help community members get information from the assessor’s office.

They’re calling the chatbot “ACE,” which stands for Assessor’s Community Educator. The chatbot can be found on the assessors office’s main webpage.

“ACE is just another tool we’re adding to make it easier to get information from our office,” Bernalillo County Assessor Damian Lara said in a press release. “ACE doesn’t replace the personal touch you get when you call our office, he’s one additional tool you can use online. ACE has the answer.”

But that answer comes with a warning. “His replies are guides and are not legally binding to the Assessor or Bernalillo County and the County and Assessor are not liable for the guidance information he provides,” the county says.