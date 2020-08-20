Bernalillo County accepting applications for open House seat in South Valley

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is accepting applications to fill an open seat in the legislature. State Representative Patricio Ruiloba, a Democrat representing areas of the South Valley, resigned from office in order to run for sheriff.

Nominations to fill the vacancy can be submitted with cover letter and resumes to the county clerk through September 1. They must be at least 21-year-old and live in the district. The county commission will discuss replacing Ruiloba at a meeting on September 8.

