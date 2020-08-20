Bernalillo County accepting applications for open House seat in South Valley

Politics - Government

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is accepting applications to fill an open seat in the legislature. State Representative Patricio Ruiloba, a Democrat representing areas of the South Valley, resigned from office in order to run for sheriff.

Nominations to fill the vacancy can be submitted with cover letter and resumes to the county clerk through September 1. They must be at least 21-year-old and live in the district. The county commission will discuss replacing Ruiloba at a meeting on September 8.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Thursday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss