Bernalillo Co. Sheriff’s office, governor’s staff trade words over U.S. Capitol attack

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A day after the takeover of the U.S. Capitol, the fallout and reaction to what happened continues among New Mexico’s elected and state officials. A key member of Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s staff is calling out some of the state’s most high profile officials for their response or lack of response to what happened in D.C.

In a series of tweets Thursday, the Governor’s Communications Director Tripp Stelnicki directed messages toward two elected New Mexico officials including Congresswoman Yvette Herrell and Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales.

Tweeting at the Sheriff, Stelnicki wrote, “dear tough and strong patriot law and order Sheriff Manny ‘Mr. Constitution’ Gonzales, any reaction on your pal Don’s little confederate flag dress-up power hour at the capitol yesterday? Thoughts? Contact your nearest news station, I know you have their number & love ‘the law.’”

Stelnicki’s words prompted a response and rebuke from the Sheriff’s Office in a statement sent to KRQE News 13 Thursday afternoon. A spokeswoman for the Sheriff called Stelnicki’s post, in part, “appalling and concerning,” while condemning the events in D.C.

“It is appalling and concerning that the Governor would allow a member of her staff to post such a nonsensical twitter rambling. This outlandish statement makes a mockery of a tragic attack on our Nation’s Capital where lives were lost. Sheriff Manuel Gonzales III condemns the events from yesterday and all acts of lawlessness. Our Office will continue to work shoulder to shoulder with our local, state, and Federal Partners regardless of political affiliation to combat the crime crisis in Albuquerque and keep the people we serve safe.” Jayme Fuller, Bernalillo County Sheriff Transparency & Public Information Coordinator.

The verbal sparring between the Governor’s and Sheriff’s Office’s respective communications staff comes as Sheriff Gonzales has been close with the Trump Administration’s crime-fighting efforts over at least the last year and a half. In early 2020, the Sheriff was appointed to a Mental Illness Working Group, a subcommittee of the Presidential Commission on Law Enforcement and the Administration of Justice.

Gonzales also participated in a visit to the White House in mid-2020 for the launch of Operation Legend. The Sheriff has also attended multiple news conferences involving Department of Justice officials through 2019 and 2020.

“It’s not like he doesn’t know how to get in touch with you when he has something he’d like to say, when we want to have a photo op with President Trump, when he wants to talk about you know, subverting constitutional rights by asking people to wear masks and limit capacity inside of certain businesses to prevent the spread of a deadly virus, he had a lot to say about that,” Stelnicki said in an interview with KRQE News 13 Thursday. “I think your viewers should expect and deserve to hear a similar sort of explanation or just his opinion on something like what we saw yesterday.”

While acknowledging his role as the Communications Director for Governor Lujan Grisham, Stelnicki says his tweets are his own words from a personal Twitter account. He says his words are not those of Governor Lujan Grisham herself. Stelnicki said also Thursday he wasn’t sure of the Governor’s opinion of the sheriff’s actions.

Sheriff Gonzales, who’s run as a Democrat, is the top publicly elected law enforcement officer in New Mexico when considering the number of employees in his department and the population of Bernalillo County. Stelnicki argued Thursday people deserve to hear from Sheriff Gonzales about Wednesday’s events.

“Don’t just brush it off,” he said. “Yesterday feels like a day we’ll remember, who knows what tomorrow or next week have in store for us, but when something like that happens, you’ve got to sit up and pay attention and if you’re in a position where people look to you for leadership, speak up.”

Sheriff Manny Gonzales declined an on-camera interview with KRQE News 13 Thursday. On Twitter, Stelnicki also criticized Congresswoman Yvette Herrell who denounced Wednesday’s violence, but hours later voted to block the counting of Pennsylvania’s electoral votes. Herrell did not respond on Twitter to Stelnicki’s comments Thursday.

