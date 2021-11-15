Bernalillo Co. DA asks California judge to enforce subpoena on Facebook

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County District Attorney wants a judge to force Facebook to hand over information about what they consider an ‘extremist militia group.’ Raul Torrez claims the New Mexico Civil Guard is operating as an ‘unlawful police and paramilitary force’ and he’s filing a lawsuit asking a judge to stop them from doing so.

The District Attorney sought a subpoena ordering Facebook to turn over the group’s account information. Torrez says Facebook has considered the Civil Guard a ‘militarized social movement.’

However, Torrez claims the company either deleted that information or is refusing to hand it over. He filed a petition in California asking the court to enforce the subpoena. “So it’s particularly troubling that while Facebook has made the determination that these Facebook pages contained extremist content such that it violated its own policies, that it warranted taking down the Facebook pages, and yet failed to preserve and maintain the basic account information,” Torrez said.

Members of the New Mexico Civil Guard attended last year’s violent protests at the Juan De Onate statue in Old Town. A protester was shot and wounded during the protests but no Civil Guard members were involved in the shooting.