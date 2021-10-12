Bernalillo Co. Commissioners recommend using old jail site for court expansion

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Commissioners voted to reserve the site of the old jail downtown for new court buildings in the future. The demolition at Fourth and Roma started earlier this year after the building sat vacant for 16 years.
In the short term, the county says the site will be used for county employee parking. Someday, it could be used to expand downtown’s district court which officials say needs at least four more courtrooms. Commissioners recommended the site be preserved until funding is available for that expansion.