Bernalillo Co. Commissioners expected to vote on redistricting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Commissioners are expected to vote on a redistricting map. Following the 2020 census, District 4 which covers the north-central portion of the county grew the most; its boundaries will have to change.
- COVID: New Mexico reports first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant
- Crime: APD locates off-road vehicle that may have been involved in crash that killed 7-year-old
- Weather: A strong storm brings snow and wind to New Mexico Wednesday
- Podcast: A record-breaking year of homicides
- Español: Martes 14 de Diciembre 2021
Other districts stayed about the same. Commissioners are considering a number of options. This is a developing story.