Bernalillo Co. Commissioners expected to vote on redistricting

Politics - Government

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Commissioners are expected to vote on a redistricting map. Following the 2020 census, District 4 which covers the north-central portion of the county grew the most; its boundaries will have to change.

Other districts stayed about the same. Commissioners are considering a number of options. This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES