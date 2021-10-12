Bernalillo Co. commissioners could approve Unser sound wall

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Commissioners are meeting Tuesday night. On the agenda, approval for the construction of a sound wall along Unser Boulevard. The wall was first proposed about three years ago after people living off Unser between Paradise and Irving complained of excessive noise.
County commissioners are expected to approve a construction contract for the nine-foot walls on the west side of the road. Construction on the east side is expected to be done at a later time.