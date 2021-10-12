Bernalillo Co. commissioners could approve Unser sound wall

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – An exhibit that focuses on America's role in the Holocaust is now on display at a Rio Rancho library. The Loma Colorado Main Library is hosting the Americans and the Holocaust exhibit. The exhibit is based in Washington, D.C., and tells the story of the motives, pressures, and fear that shaped America's response to Nazism in the '30s and '40s.

The exhibit explores factors like the Great Depression and antisemitism which they say influenced decisions by the U.S. government. They hope it makes people reflect. "Part of what we hope comes out of this exhibit and anytime you go around anything around the Holocaust, you not only learn the history but you think about not what I've done during those times but what am I doing now and when I see injustice," said Marla Eglash Abraham, exhibit director.