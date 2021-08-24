Bernalillo Co. Commission selects a replacement for legislative seat

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Commissioners appointed a replacement for the Former State Representative Sheryl Williams Stapleton, following her resignation amid a corruption scandal.

Rep. Kay Bounkeua is a deputy director for the conservation group the Wilderness Society and former head of the New Mexico Asian Family Center. Tuesday, she was sworn in to represent House District 19 which covers parts of southeast Albuquerque.

Bounkeua says as a child of undocumented parents growing up in the international district, she knows firsthand the challenges facing the community. “I hope to leverage efforts such as the federal infrastructure package and the Land and Water Conservation Fund to bring resources to invest in HD 19’s streets, parks and open spaces, and New Mexico’s broader need for essential services such as transit and broadband,” Rep. Bounkeua said.

The county says ten people submitted applications to the commissioners for consideration. The commission approved the appointment of Rep. Bounkeua on a 4 to 0 vote. She is the first Asian-American woman to serve in New Mexico’s legislature.