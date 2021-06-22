Bernalillo Co. Commission chooses candidate for vacant seat for District 28

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Commission met Tuesday to fill Congresswoman Melanie Stansbury’s former seat. The vacancy is for the New Mexico House of Representatives seat, previously held by Stansbury. The District 28 seat covers a portion of the foothills. According to a news release from Bernalillo County, the commission chose Pamelya Herndon as its candidate to fill the District 28 vacancy. The county says Herndon was sworn in immediately following the vote.

Last week, Stansbury was sworn in to represent the state’s First Congressional District after winning the special election earlier this month. The county says eight individuals submitted applications to the commissioners for consideration. The commission approved the appointment of Herndon on a 4 to 0 vote.