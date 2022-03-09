BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – At just 23 years old, he’s already accomplished more than most people twice his age. Now, city councilor and Belen Mayor Pro Tem, Danny Bernal Jr. is setting his sights on the state legislature. Bernal Junior made history when he was elected to Belen’s city council at the age of 21, then moved on to become Mayor Pro Tem.

“Some people won’t like that I am too young, that’s okay as long as they are willing to sit down and talk with me and I can hear their values and I can hear their concerns then maybe I can sway them to my side,” said Belen Mayor Pro Tem, Danny Bernal Junior.

Bernal junior, a Democrat, says the inspiration behind his passion to be a state lawmaker are the people of Valencia County. Growing up south of Belen, he’s seen firsthand the impact of damaged roads which has solidified his work on infrastructure projects.

He says he’s also turned the death of his uncle, who was murdered three years ago, into motivation seeking seek justice for not only the people of Valencia County but across the state as he seeks to change laws in the justice system to keep violent offenders behind bars.

“My inspiration comes from me not seeing things getting done in my home, in valencia county, and in New Mexico and I want these things to get done so if it take me to get involved, if it takes me to make the initiative and take the initiative to lead our people to get it done then I’ll do it,” Bernal Junior said.

Bernal Junior says he hopes to work with both Democrats and Republicans, across the aisle, to get work done for all New Mexicans. He also says education is another priority for him, ensuring schools are properly funded.

The primary election is on June 7. If elected, he’ll make history again as the youngest to serve in New Mexico’s house of representatives.