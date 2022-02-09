BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Belen has been on an ongoing mission to tackle vacant properties. But that effort is being re-evaluated and it has one city councilor concerned.

The city passed an ordinance raising the fees for vacant buildings in Belen in 2020 to try and push property owners to clean up. Now as the city council plans to revisit the ordinance, one city councilor is concerned it could lead to it being repealed and said he’s sounding the alarm.

“Since I’ve been little, the buildings in town have continued to dilapidate and have continued to be vacant and so if we can, we want to stop any time of change to the ordinance that will lower the fee or even get rid of the ordinance,” said Mayor Pro Tem Danny Bernal Jr.

Driving through Belen, it’s easy to spot a boarded-up or empty building. There is a registration fee for any building that sits vacant in the city for at least 90 days. Two years ago, the city increased that fee from $25 to $0.25 per square foot to help push property owners to fix up their buildings and to bring in more money to better enforce building codes.

Bernal Jr. said some property owners have complained about the ordinance, leading to it being reviewed. He is asking the community to speak up and tell city leaders to keep it in place.

“My main goal was to sound the alarm so that…everyone around town could see that this was going to be brought up again, and the only reason I feel that this would be brought up again would be if we were to repeal the ordinance, and I really don’t want that to happen,” said Bernal Jr. “The goal of it was to incentivize them to clean it up whether they had the money or not, frees money are available to them through grants or to sell. so that someone with the money can clean up our buildings.”

While Bernal Jr. said some property owners have complained about the raised fees, other city officials said they haven’t heard of any complaints. In a statement, Mayor Robert Noblin the city is conducting a full review of all its ordinances, not just this one.

“Properties may become vacant for a variety of reasons, such as those that are for rent or sale or in the process of being renovated. When such vacant buildings are well maintained by responsible owners and are soon returned to productive use, they will not become eyesores, depress neighboring property values, provide a haven for criminal behavior, or pose a hazard to health and safety.

To encourage property owners to maintain and utilize their properties, including some that may become vacant for some reason or another, the City of Belen – like other municipalities throughout New Mexico and the nation – has an ordinance requiring certain minimal but reasonable standards of property maintenance and use.

A 100% review of all city ordinances is underway to ensure they are achieving their intended purpose, and to determine if adjustments may be warranted. The ordinance governing vacant buildings is part of that review. As is true for any ordinances under review for possible modification, public input will be sought, very much welcomed, and highly considered,” said Mayor Noblin in an emailed statement.

Mayor Pro Tem Bernal Jr. said the ordinance will be reviewed in the city’s February 25th workshop.