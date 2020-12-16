BCSO calls out District Attorney’s Office over case issues

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is calling out the District Attorney’s Office publicly for a case they say fell through the cracks. Pedro Lucas Baltazar was arrested in 2018 for sexually assaulting a woman and two females under the age of 13.

In a Tweet Wednesday, BCSO says the case was dismissed due to a “missed deadline by a prosecutor” and that their directives were told there was not enough evidence to proceed with the case but were not given details of why. The DA’s Office says they dismissed the case temporarily to get more medical records that should have been included as part of the complete investigation. Either way, the Tweet is not sitting well with them.

#VoicesForVictimsNM

It’s time for arrested criminals to be held accountable. Sex crimes against juveniles should never fall through the cracks. We need your help to get justice for these victims!

Contact & encourage the DA’s Office @ 505-222-1099 or contactus@da2nd.state.nm.us pic.twitter.com/h2J5tOBOu6 — BCSO (Sheriff) NM (@BCSONM) December 16, 2020

“We always strive to work hand and hand with law enforcement, we were in communication with the detective throughout this case, obviously we would want them to send an email and not air whatever issues they have in a Tweet, we are disappointed with that for sure. They could pick up the phone,” said Deputy DA of Bernalillo County Greer Rose.

The DA’s Office says if they get the evidence they need, they will refile the case. KRQE News 13 called BCSO and they said they have had a lot of issues with communication with the DA’s Office and a lot of victims coming forward frustrated with the status of cases. BCSO says this is just one of the many cases they plan to highlight. This is a developing story and KRQE News 13 will have more coming up at 10 p.m.

