Closings & Delays
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Auditor probes travel expenses of Cowboys for Trump founder

Politics - Government

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

(KRQE)- The state is auditing a county commissioner after he was reimbursed $3,200 for a trip to see President Trump.

Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin founded the group Cowboys for Trump. The Alamogordo Daily News reports Griffin traveled to Washington in September.

He was reimbursed for the trip. A travel voucher listed a meeting with President Donald Trump as the reason for the expense.

Griffin says discussions with the president were centered on county business and not done as a representative for the group. Auditors are looking into whether the trip violates rules for reimbursement.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

 

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss