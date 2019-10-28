Auditor probes travel expenses of Cowboys for Trump founder

(KRQE)- The state is auditing a county commissioner after he was reimbursed $3,200 for a trip to see President Trump.

Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin founded the group Cowboys for Trump. The Alamogordo Daily News reports Griffin traveled to Washington in September.

He was reimbursed for the trip. A travel voucher listed a meeting with President Donald Trump as the reason for the expense.

Griffin says discussions with the president were centered on county business and not done as a representative for the group. Auditors are looking into whether the trip violates rules for reimbursement.