Attorney General joins investigation into Instagram’s impact on young people

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s attorney general has joined a nationwide effort to investigate how Instagram impacts young people. The investigation is looking at how platforms encourage teens and young adults to use their platforms more often and how that increased engagement harms their mental health.

Attorney General Hector Balderas says Instagram has been linked to a rise in depression, eating disorders and suicide. AG’s in eight states including California, Florida and New Jersey are participating in the investigation.

“On January 21, 2021, I filed a lawsuit against Facebook, and now have joined my colleagues in expanding this investigation to protect children in New Mexico,” said Attorney General Balderas in a news release. “Families are flooded with new applications from Meta Platforms, Inc., formerly Facebook, without proper protections for privacy and child safety.”

