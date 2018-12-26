Attacks on homeless could be listed as a hate crime in new bill

Next month, state lawmakers will meet at the roundhouse to look at changing up New Mexico’s laws.

One House Democrat is hoping to expand the state’s definition of a hate crime to cover victims targeted because of their economic status.

New Mexico’s current hate crimes act covers attacks based on age, color, religion and a long list of other characteristics. Now one lawmaker wants to broaden it even further.

“I’ve met some ladies that have been attacked at parks,” said Rosemary Gutierrez.

“It’s a hate crime basically because they’re going after a specific group,” said Melinda Ellis.

These women said at one time or another they’ve felt targeted because of their homelessness.

“I’ve been attacked here at Joy Junction, Westside Shelter and on the streets,” said Rhonda Salazar-Tapia.

In an effort to deter attacks on the homeless, Democratic Representative Patricia Roybal Caballero of Albuquerque, pre-filed a bill that would expand New Mexico’s Hate Crimes Act to include the homeless and those who are economically disadvantaged.

“We never thought it would happen to us, but it does you know,” said Gutierrez.

Albuquerque has seen its share of crimes against homeless people.

Back in 2014, three teens bludgeoned two homeless men to death with cinder blocks, rocks and poles while they slept in a vacant lot on West Central. The court threw the book at the teens, sentencing them each to decades behind bars.

A few months ago, a homeless man suffered a brain bleed and needed jaw surgery after two people, who were captured on the KiMo Theatre’s surveillance camera, attacked him while he slept in front of a coffee shop. The two suspects were later arrested.

The women KRQE News 13 spoke with said they hope the proposed legislation will better protect them.

“I think a lot of people kind of put the homeless community on the back burner,” said Roberta Thomas. “Thinking like ‘oh you know they don’t deserve the same respect as other people.'”

KRQE News 13 reached out to Representative Roybal Caballero for more on what’s behind the bill, but have not heard back.

According to the most recent data from the National Coalition for the Homeless, 112 violent attacks happened against homeless people across the nation over a one-year period.