Art De la Cruz sworn in for District 12

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The newest member of the state’s House of Representatives was sworn in on Wednesday.

“As a lifelong resident of this area, and where I was born, literally at home in the district, this appointment is particularly meaningful for my family as well as the community who knows me,” said De la Cruz.

Democrat De la Cruz was appointed by the Bernalillo County Commission to represent District 12 in the South Valley. He is finishing out the term of Patricio Ruiloba who stepped down last month to run for sheriff. De la Cruz, former county commissioner, and director of Parks and Rec. would need to be elected in November in order to continue representing the district next year.

The New Mexico Legislature begins a 60-day session on Tuesday, Jan. 19. 2021.

Related Content