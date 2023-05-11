SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe’s Governing Body has approved the 2024 fiscal budget. And city leaders say the budget will bring improvements to the city.

“The unanimous passage of the budget turns words into action, and continues the great work of delivering outstanding services to the people of Santa Fe, supporting our employees, who deliver those services, and safeguarding our city’s livability and sustainability for future generations—the future residents whom we all ultimately serve,” Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber said in a press release.

The overall budget for fiscal year 2024 is $403.4 million. The previous budget was $382.8 million.

The latest budget includes a 3% salary increase for city employees that make less than six figures. For employees who make more than $100,000 the budget gives a 1% boost.

The latest budget also includes funding for infrastructure such as parks and affordable housing. That includes more than $4 million for housing assistance.