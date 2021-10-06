Applications open Tuesday for $1.4M in economic relief

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state is offering relief funding to those who didn’t get any from the federal government. The department has more than a million dollars to help individual residents. The application will be available on the Yes New Mexico website Tuesday at 9 a.m.

“Many low-income New Mexico families have experienced substantial economic and personal losses,” said Angela Medrano in a news release, Deputy Secretary for the Human Services Department. “These funds will help people in our community who were overlooked by the federal stimulus programs, and who need the extra money to help feed and house their families.”

Applications are due by Oct. 22. The department says to qualify for the relief, a taxpayer must not have qualified for federal stimulus payments, did not receive a July 2021 state of New Mexico economic relief payment, be a New Mexico resident, have a New Mexico driver’s license number, individual taxpayer identification number or Social Security number.

The department says residents can call 833-651-4836 to listen to a prerecorded line of frequently asked questions. For more information or to see if you qualify, visit yes.state.nm.us/yesnm/home.