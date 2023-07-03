BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Commission is taking applications for an open New Mexico House of Representatives District 25 seat. The replacement will finish Christine Trujillo’s term, which ends December 31, 2024. Trujillo resigned from the House seat July 1, 2023.

All applicants must be at least 21-years-old, submit a letter of interest and a resume. Applicants must also live in District 25 boundaries, between Carlisle Blvd. and Louisiana Blvd. and Montgomery Blvd. to Lomas Blvd. Applications must be submitted by July 28 at noon.

All applications must be submitted in-person or mailed to the Bernalillo County Managers Office (Julie Morgas Baca, County Manager, 415 Silver Ave, SW, 8th Floor, Albuquerque, NM, 87102) or emailed to manager@bernco.gov. For more information, visit the Bernalillo County website.